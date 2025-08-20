 Man accused of striking wife with dementia in the head with blunt object
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man accused of striking wife with dementia in the head with blunt object

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:19
A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police are investigating a man in his 70s for allegedly striking his wife, who has dementia, with a blunt object at their home in eastern Seoul, authorities said on Wednesday. 
  
Authorities from the Seoul Dongdaemun Police Precinct said that the suspect hit his wife, who is in her 80s, in the head twice with a blunt object at around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. 
 

Related Article

  
The man turned himself in immediately after the incident, with officers arresting him at the scene.
  
Emergency responders transported the woman to a hospital. She reportedly remains in stable condition, and her injuries are not life-threatening.
  
Investigators are questioning the man to determine his motive and the circumstances surrounding the assault.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Assault Investigation Dementia

More in Social Affairs

The traditional calendar says the sweltering heat should be retreating. But it's not.

Tottenham Hotspur poster wrongly depicts Korean flag, activist says

Man accused of striking wife with dementia in the head with blunt object

Ex-first lady's detention extended to Aug. 31

MMCA to host special exhibits, programs at all branches for 2025 Korea Art Festival

Related Stories

Loss of memory leads to loss of money as dementia patients get scammed

Older dementia patients in Korea hold $110.5 billion in assets, gov’t data shows

Can I be free of dementia?

How Korea's wild weather worsens the struggle for dementia patients

Belgian envoy says wife will appear before police after slapping retail employees
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)