Man accused of striking wife with dementia in the head with blunt object
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:19
Police are investigating a man in his 70s for allegedly striking his wife, who has dementia, with a blunt object at their home in eastern Seoul, authorities said on Wednesday.
Authorities from the Seoul Dongdaemun Police Precinct said that the suspect hit his wife, who is in her 80s, in the head twice with a blunt object at around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man turned himself in immediately after the incident, with officers arresting him at the scene.
Emergency responders transported the woman to a hospital. She reportedly remains in stable condition, and her injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators are questioning the man to determine his motive and the circumstances surrounding the assault.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
