 Preorders for President Lee Jae Myung's celebratory stamps sell out on first day of sales
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 15:15
Postal stamps created to celebrate President Lee Jae Myung's 100th day in office will go on sale starting Sept. 11. [KOREA POST]

Preorders for postage stamps celebrating President Lee Jae Myung's 100th day in office sold out on the first day of sales, Korea Post said on Wednesday.
 
20,000 copies of 100th-day postage stamps were available for reservation on Monday through Korea Post's online website. All copies had been preordered as of 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the postal service.
 

The stamps, typically celebrating a new president's 100th day in office, were issued this month with the aim of highlighting Lee's diligence and steadfast will to protect the public's power, according to Korea Post.
 
The stamps also shed light on the friendly side of Lee. Some of the posts include Lee eating food with his mouth wide open and Lee running away from Democratic Party Rep. Park Chan-dae on a bicycle, as well as Lee walking alongside his wife, Kim Hea Kyung.
 
Postage stamps celebrating President Lee Jae Myung's 100th day in office will be available for purchase starting Sept. 11. [KOREA POST]

The stamps are officially available for purchase on Sept. 11, the 100th day since Lee's inauguration. They will be available in Korea Post branches across the country as well as on the online website.
 
A total of 220,000 standard stamp sheets — 3.28 million individual stamps — 450,000 small sheets and 50,000 stamp books will go on sale. Each standard sheet and small sheet costs 430 won (30 cents), and the stamp book costs 27,000 won.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
