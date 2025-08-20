 Seoul named young travelers' favorite world city in 2025 Trazees Awards
Seoul named young travelers' favorite world city in 2025 Trazees Awards

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 18:10
The Trazees award trophy for "Favorite Worldwide City" [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Riding the global popularity of Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” Seoul has been named the world's most beloved city among the so-called MZ generation, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization announced Wednesday that Seoul won the “Favorite Worldwide City” award among global young travelers at the 2025 Trazees Awards. Dublin, Ireland, ranked second, followed by Hong Kong in third and London fourth.
 

Organized annually by the global travel media outlet Trazee Travel, the Trazees Awards select winners in categories such as destinations, hotels and tourist cities through reader votes.
 
The city and the foundation cited the worldwide spread of K-culture, the appeal of Seoul as a place where tradition and modernity coexist, its digital-based smart tourism infrastructure and its status as a leading global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) destination as key reasons behind the four-year winning streak.
 
Seoul has already been recognized as a global tourism and MICE hub, topping TripAdvisor’s 2025 list of “Best of the Best Places to Travel Solo,” being selected as “Best MICE City” for 10 consecutive years by Global Traveler, a U.S.-based business travel magazine and ranking first in Asia and third in the world for hosting international conferences, according to the Union of International Associations (UIA).
 
The night in western Seoul's Mapo District [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

The night in western Seoul's Mapo District [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

“We plan to continue developing city tourism content to provide the elegant and charming travel experiences that the MZ generation wants, while expanding marketing that highlights Seoul’s appeal,” said a city official.
 
Gil Ki-yeon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, also said, “The city, where tourism, business, culture and the arts coexist, will continue working to be loved by people around the world.”
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
