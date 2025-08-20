Tottenham Hotspur poster wrongly depicts Korean flag, activist says
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:25
Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University and a prominent advocate for Korean cultural awareness, said on Wednesday that he has received multiple reports of inaccurate Taegeukgi flags being used abroad as Korea marked the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day on Aug. 15.
"Tottenham Hotspur posted a poster on Aug. 15 with a message commemorating Korea’s Liberation Day, which read 'Congratulations on the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation,'" wrote Seo. "As grateful as I am for the commemoration, it is regrettable that many of the Taegeukgi flags in the picture are wrongly drawn."
He also said that tour buses in central Dubai, a popular destination for travelers, displayed flags of various countries — but the Korean flag shown was inaccurate.
"I also confirmed a similar issue with a Taegeukgi hanging in the arrival hall at Mexico City International Airport, where the flag’s elements were arranged incorrectly," he said.
“Incorrect versions of the Taegeukgi are still being used around the world,” Seo said. “It’s important to inform others of the correct design so these errors can be corrected quickly.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)