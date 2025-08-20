 Truck slams into bus in North Gyeongsang, killing one
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Truck slams into bus in North Gyeongsang, killing one

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 09:23
An ambulance [JOONGANG ILBO]

An ambulance [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman in her 60s was killed and six others were injured when a 25-ton truck rear-ended a tour bus in North Gyeongsang late Tuesday night.
 
The crash occurred at around 11:02 p.m. near the Hyoryeong Tunnel on the Sangju-Yeongcheon Expressway in Hyoryeong-myeon, Gunwi County, Daegu, police said Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The woman, a passenger on the bus, was killed. Five other passengers and the truck driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
 
Police said the bus had stopped on the shoulder with a mechanical problem when the truck struck it from behind. They are investigating the cause of the crash.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags crash daegu bus

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested and deported after swinging knife near Seoul subway station says it was just a prank

Preorders for President Lee Jae Myung's celebratory stamps sell out on first day of sales

Grief, shock and anger as families of railway workers killed by train mourn victims

Two women who blackmailed YouTuber Tzuyang given suspended sentences, restraining orders

Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won denies stalking allegations, blames 'misunderstanding' with girlfriend

Related Stories

Six elementary students injured after bus overturns in tunnel in Gyeonggi

Tmoney top-ups fail to register with network outage

Elusive driver behind 15-vehicle crash surrenders after week-long disappearance

Seoul buses resume service following wage agreement

Seoul to begin self-driving nighttime buses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)