Truck slams into bus in North Gyeongsang, killing one
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 09:23
A woman in her 60s was killed and six others were injured when a 25-ton truck rear-ended a tour bus in North Gyeongsang late Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at around 11:02 p.m. near the Hyoryeong Tunnel on the Sangju-Yeongcheon Expressway in Hyoryeong-myeon, Gunwi County, Daegu, police said Wednesday.
The woman, a passenger on the bus, was killed. Five other passengers and the truck driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Police said the bus had stopped on the shoulder with a mechanical problem when the truck struck it from behind. They are investigating the cause of the crash.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
