Two women who blackmailed YouTuber Tzuyang given suspended sentences, restraining orders
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 13:57
Two women accused of blackmailing and extorting more than 200 million won ($143,000) from YouTuber Tzuyang were given suspended prison terms and restraining orders in their first trial.
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced Song, 32, to two years in prison suspended for four years, and Kim, 29, to one year and six months in prison also suspended for four years. Both were convicted of joint blackmail under the Punishment of Violences Act.
The court also ordered them not to contact Tzuyang, whose legal name is Park Jeong-won, by phone, text message or any other means, and to avoid approaching the victim’s residence or workplace. They were placed under probation and ordered to complete community service.
“The duration of the crime was long and the amount extorted was significant, making the offense serious,” the court said. “However, the defendants acknowledged responsibility, expressed remorse through legal representatives during the investigation, repaid more than the amount extorted and reached a settlement with the victim.”
The court noted that the victim does not want them punished and that neither defendant had a prior criminal record. According to the defense, the two repaid the 216 million won taken over 18 months, along with an additional 40 million won in settlement money.
Song received an additional charge for an unsuccessful attempt in 2023 to extort another 15 million won in exchange for keeping Tzuyang’s private life confidential. “Even after signing a settlement agreement with the victim in January 2023, Song attempted further blackmail,” the court said.
The two stood in court dressed in black, heads bowed as the sentence was read.
From June 2021 to November 2022, Song and Kim extorted monthly payments of 6 million won from Tzuyang by threatening to expose her past work at an adult entertainment establishment, based on claims made by her former agency head.
“Three years ago, the head of my former agency, Lee, who was also my ex-boyfriend, brought up these two women, saying they were blackmailing me,” Tzuyang said in a YouTube video posted last year in July. “He told me to pay them off with my own money, and I had no choice but to go along.”
Separately, several others have also been convicted of blackmailing Tzuyang. YouTuber GooJeYeok, whose legal name is Lee Jun-hee, and a lawyer surnamed Choi received three and two years in prison, respectively, and were taken into custody after the ruling. Their appeal verdict is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Another YouTuber, Jujak Gambyulsa, whose legal name is Jeon Guk-jin, received a suspended sentence of one year in prison with three years of probation.
Two more YouTubers, Karyakyula (Lee Se-wook) and Crocodile (Choi Il-hwan), were sentenced to one year in prison with three years of probation and a 5 million won fine, respectively, for aiding and abetting the blackmail.
