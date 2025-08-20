 Believe it or not, but...
Believe it or not, but...

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:30
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

Spreading fake news through YouTube channels is finally facing consequences. The Seoul Central District Court fined attorney Kang Yong-seok 10 million won ($7,150) and Kim Se-ui, head of the controversial far-right YouTube channel Hoverlab, 7 million won for disseminating false claims about then-presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung and his wife on Aug. 20, one being that Lee had a child out of wedlock from an extramarital affair. On the same day, the Busan District Court sentenced two YouTubers to prison for spreading misinformation about the Jeju Air crash. [Park Yong-seok]
