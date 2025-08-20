Choi Kyo-jin's nomination raises concerns

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

“Will Korea only fall further behind China?”When I heard the news on Wednesday that President Lee Jae Myung had nominated Choi Kyo-jin, the 72-year-old superintendent of education in Sejong, for education minister — just 24 days after withdrawing the scandal-ridden nomination of Lee Jin-sook — my first thought was grim: Perhaps what lies ahead is only a widening gap with China.Choi’s resume hardly inspires confidence. A dismissed union activist turned superintendent, now in his 70s — can he really claim the expertise or stature to oversee the nation’s education policy? Can he embody the kind of integrity students deserve from someone in that role?That doubt deepened as I recalled his past words and deeds. He once mocked the death anniversary of President Park Chung Hee as “Bang Bang Day.” He dismissed the sexual abuse conviction of former South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung and the opinion-rigging scandal of Kim Kyung-soo as “judicial murders.” He defended Cho Kuk’s family despite blatant admissions fraud. He lent credence to conspiracy theories about the sinking of the corvette ROKS Cheonan, in which more than 100 people died. Against that backdrop, even his drunk driving conviction — for which he was fined 2 million won ($1,440) — feels like a footnote.What left me most deflated, however, was not those outbursts, but his bland assurances after being tapped. Asked about his lack of expertise in higher education, Choi replied, “The government will secure sufficient resources to allow universities to innovate and nurture talent.” I couldn’t help but laugh. That sounded like saying, “If I’m hungry, I’ll eat; if I’m tired, I’ll sleep.” Stringing together words like “talent,” “resources,” and “innovation” without a real vision is less a policy than an admission of having none.The deeper problem is not Choi himself, but what his nomination reveals about the Lee administration’s perception of the future. One of its flagship education policies, he noted, is to “create 10 universities like Seoul National University to dismantle the system of excessive competition.” Lee has long warned that competition marginalizes the weak. But can Korea afford, at this moment of civilizational transition and global realignment, to approach education policy with suspicion of meritocracy itself?China offers a telling contrast. In 2021, it appointed Huai Jinpeng, a former aerospace scientist, as minister of education. This year, it named Du Jiangfeng, a leading quantum physicist and president of Zhejiang University, as vice minister. These choices show a clear commitment to training the next generation in frontier fields such as AI. China learned the hard way: During the Cultural Revolution, it scrapped the national college entrance exam in favor of a political recommendation system, only to suffer catastrophic declines in quality. By reinstating merit-based testing in 1977 under Deng Xiaoping’s dictum that “it is fine if some get rich first,” China laid the foundation for its rise. It stumbled, but it learned — and then surged ahead.And us? We remain mired in complacency and distraction, nominating figures whose records raise doubts about not only competence, but also judgment. While China and others double down on talent, we quarrel over whether competition is too harsh.Looking ahead, I cannot shake the worry that unless Korea takes education — and the future of talent — as seriously as its rivals do, the gap will only grow wider.