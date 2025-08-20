Wednesday's fortune: Act with purpose and avoid hesitation
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Reminisce and share old stories.
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos.
🔹 Be proactive, not passive.
🔹 Interests may align with others today.
🔹 Progress is more likely than setbacks.
🔹 Knock, and the door will open.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 A day of routine and repetition.
🔹 Let good things simply be.
🔹 Sometimes a slower pace works best.
🔹 Tasks may take longer than expected.
🔹 Be ready to adjust your plans.
🔹 Trial and error may be part of the process.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Consider your age and health before acting.
🔹 Gentleness can overcome force.
🔹 Keep your true thoughts to yourself.
🔹 Protect sensitive information.
🔹 Life can be a constant competition — stay prepared.
🔹 Get ahead by acting before others.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Pay attention to signals from your body.
🔹 Aches and pains may be more noticeable.
🔹 Avoid placing blind trust or high expectations.
🔹 Don’t start unnecessary projects.
🔹 Respect boundaries that shouldn’t be crossed.
🔹 Stay out of your superiors’ spotlight.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 A parent’s love for their child knows no end.
🔹 Relationships thrive on kindness and care.
🔹 Love suits you well at this stage in life.
🔹 Mutual understanding flows in conversations.
🔹 Married couples may focus on growing their family.
🔹 Don’t misread a friendly smile as romantic interest.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Every day can be the best day.
🔹 Life may feel rich and fulfilling.
🔹 Dreams are meant to be realized.
🔹 Give your all and fortune will favor you.
🔹 Achievements bring satisfaction.
🔹 You may do something you truly enjoy.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t put off tasks — act now.
🔹 Forget your age and enjoy the moment.
🔹 Take charge and show leadership.
🔹 A busy day may bring more work your way.
🔹 Consider investment or wealth management.
🔹 Embrace courage and a spirit of challenge.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well even if your appetite is low.
🔹 Assign tasks to the right people.
🔹 Don’t cling to the past.
🔹 Avoid doing things carelessly — be thorough.
🔹 Someone else’s matters may take your time.
🔹 You may give or receive help.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid ice-cold drinks and control cooling devices.
🔹 A busy life is rarely without challenges.
🔹 Let go of the old to welcome the new.
🔹 Other people’s possessions may seem more appealing.
🔹 Don’t envy — stay confident.
🔹 Limit your intake of sodas or sweet drinks.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Small gains add up to great success.
🔹 Age is a badge of honor.
🔹 The more people and resources, the better.
🔹 Gather allies and supporters.
🔹 Your network may grow and strengthen.
🔹 Partnerships may form with shared purpose.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Spend time with a good companion.
🔹 Eat well even without appetite.
🔹 Stretch often to stay limber.
🔹 Break work into smaller, manageable parts.
🔹 If you can’t avoid something, enjoy it.
🔹 Watch a movie or TV drama.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may receive respect or filial devotion.
🔹 Wisdom shines through experience.
🔹 Balance honor and profit.
🔹 Use your time wisely — it’s money.
🔹 Focus on today rather than tomorrow.
🔹 Say “yes” to opportunities.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)