Giants' Lee Jung-hoo belts 2nd career leadoff home run

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has extended his hitting streak to eight games with his second career leadoff home run.Lee opened his team's game against the San Diego Padres with a solo homer off starter Nick Pivetta at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday for his seventh home run of 2025 and his first since May 14.The home run provided the only run for the Giants, who lost the game 5-1.After taking a first-pitch strike, Lee drilled the next pitch, a fastball at 94.6 miles per hour, and sent it 400 feet into the seats in right-center field. The ball left Lee's bat at 27 degrees and 101.8 miles per hour.This was Lee's first leadoff homer of the season and the second of his MLB career, following the one against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a rookie on April 20, 2024.Lee also matched his season high with an eight-game hitting streak. Lee enjoyed an eight-game run from March 29 to April 7, and again from Aug. 1 to 9.His career high is an 11-game streak from the 2024 season.Lee has now hit safely in 15 of 16 games so far in August.Pivetta got the better of Lee in the top of the third inning, when the Korean hitter struck out swinging. But in the top fifth, Lee hit a double off Pivetta for his second multihit effort in his past four games. Lee leads the Giants with 29 doubles and is tied for sixth in that category in the National League.The ball dropped in front of center fielder Ramon Laureano but Lee hustled his way to second base as Laureano's throw went way off line.Lee grounded out to first in the top seventh in his final trip to the plate.Lee is batting .262 for the season — the highest point for him in two months — and owns a .344 average for August.Also in MLB on Tuesday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in a 13-3 loss to the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.After grounding out twice and lining out and flying out once each, Kim's batting average dropped from .228 to .214.