 Labubu-maker Pop Mart executives are bullish on animation, theme parks and global expansion
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:53
This photograph shows Labubu elves, collectible plush toys designed by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung as part of his series ″The Monsters,″ displayed at a Pop Mart shop in Paris on Aug. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

This photograph shows Labubu elves, collectible plush toys designed by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung as part of his series ″The Monsters,″ displayed at a Pop Mart shop in Paris on Aug. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Pop Mart executives said on Wednesday that they are optimistic about opportunities for the firm's proprietary art toys, including the smash hit ugly-cute Labubu doll, to star in animated films and theme park attractions.
 

Executives, speaking at a conference with analysts following Pop Mart's record half-year results earlier, also said further geographic expansion to emerging markets such as the Middle East, central Europe and Central and South America was being explored.
 
 

 

