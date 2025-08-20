Labubu-maker Pop Mart executives are bullish on animation, theme parks and global expansion
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:53
Pop Mart executives said on Wednesday that they are optimistic about opportunities for the firm's proprietary art toys, including the smash hit ugly-cute Labubu doll, to star in animated films and theme park attractions.
Executives, speaking at a conference with analysts following Pop Mart's record half-year results earlier, also said further geographic expansion to emerging markets such as the Middle East, central Europe and Central and South America was being explored.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
