McDonald's to offer discounted combo meals, WSJ reports
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:06
McDonald's and its franchisees agreed to discount eight popular combo meal offerings by 15 percent and offer $5 and $8 specials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The move follows weeks of discussions between McDonald's and restaurant operators, including the company offering financial support if franchisees agreed to drop prices, the report said, citing people involved in the discussions.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
