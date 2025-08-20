 McDonald's to offer discounted combo meals, WSJ reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

McDonald's to offer discounted combo meals, WSJ reports

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:06
People line up to enter a McDonald's in Beijing on Aug. 20 as McDonald's resumes the sale of milkshakes that were discontinued in China in 2014. [AP/YONHAP]

People line up to enter a McDonald's in Beijing on Aug. 20 as McDonald's resumes the sale of milkshakes that were discontinued in China in 2014. [AP/YONHAP]

 
McDonald's and its franchisees agreed to discount eight popular combo meal offerings by 15 percent and offer $5 and $8 specials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
 
The move follows weeks of discussions between McDonald's and restaurant operators, including the company offering financial support if franchisees agreed to drop prices, the report said, citing people involved in the discussions.
 

Related Article

 
McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
 

 

Reuters
tags McDonald combo franchise

More in World

McDonald's to offer discounted combo meals, WSJ reports

World leaders considering Korea-style military buffer to end Ukraine war

Labubu-maker Pop Mart executives are bullish on animation, theme parks and global expansion

White House launches TikTok account with Trump saying 'I am your voice'

Swiss knife maker considers production shift to ease U.S. tariffs

Related Stories

LG Electronics' Wash Tower to start global sales in Sept.

Franchise expo

LA Lakers join list of teams being sold at ever-escalating prices

Coffee shops led franchise growth in 2022: FTC

Tada looks for new route to basic taxi business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)