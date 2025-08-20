World leaders considering Korea-style military buffer to end Ukraine war
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 15:59 Updated: 20 Aug. 2025, 21:20
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders have reportedly discussed establishing a Korea-style buffer zone as a security guarantee for Ukraine.
Italian daily La Stampa reported Tuesday that the idea of a multinational force protecting a border buffer zone — modeled after the Korean Peninsula — resurfaced as a major agenda item during recent meetings in Washington, citing European Union officials in a report titled “The Key To Ukraine Peace? A Korean-Style Buffer Zone.”
The United States is reportedly reviewing a plan in which EU and multinational troops would guard the security corridor, backed by U.S. military, logistic, and technological support.
The proposal, the report noted, “recalls the practical, if imperfect, decades-long status quo on the Korean Peninsula.”
“This is not just a theoretical scenario, as London and Paris have already expressed a willingness to send troops to western Ukraine,” read the report. “But without U.S. backing, direct or indirect, such an arrangement would lack any real credibility.”
The United States could provide strategic transport, aircraft and air defense systems. Discussions are also underway to introduce a Palantir system that merges satellite imagery and drone surveillance with AI to enable real-time troop deployment. The result would be a buffer zone monitored both physically and digitally.
Unlike the Korean model, the proposed plan would not involve a permanent U.S. military base. Instead, European forces would maintain a ground presence while the United States offers technical support.
“Such a solution would at least partly ease Russian objections to yet another formal NATO expansion, and it would reduce the number of personnel required on the ground,” read the report.
Trump, Zelensky and European leaders previously met at the White House to discuss a broader peace plan that would include security guarantees for Ukraine. They agreed to form a trilateral commission involving the United States, Europe and Ukraine to develop concrete security measures.
The Times of London outlined four potential approaches under review: Britain and France supplying weapons and training, with the United States providing air defense and intelligence; European states assuming responsibility for air defense and drone surveillance; imposing new sanctions in the event of Russian violations; and creating a collective defense pledge akin to NATO’s Article 5.
Analysts also pointed to U.S. alliances with Korea and Japan as possible models. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recognized that “any sovereign country in the world has a right to enter into security alliances with other countries [...] not just NATO,” a remark interpreted as signaling that the Asian alliance structure could inform a future security framework for Ukraine.
“We have such alliances with South Korea. We have it with Japan, and other countries have it with each other,” Rubio said, just hours after Trump's meeting with Zelensky on Monday.
Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, following the meeting, that he had called Russian President Vladimir Putin after the meeting and “began making the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined” with Zelensky.
“After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)