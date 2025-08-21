Korea's exports up 7.6 precent in first 20 days of August on strong chip, auto demand

Korea's exports expanded 7.6 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of this month on solid demand for semiconductors and automobiles, data showed Thursday.Outbound shipments reached $35.5 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $33 billion tallied over the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.The daily average volume of exports also increased 7.6 percent on-year over the cited period. The number of working days during this period stood at 14.5, unchanged from last year.Imports inched up 0.4 percent on-year to $34.7 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $800 million.By item, exports of semiconductors surged 29.5 percent from a year earlier to $8.71 billion. Chip exports accounted for 24.5 percent of the country's total exports over the cited period, up 4.2 percentage points from the same period last year.Automobile exports gained 21.7 percent on-year to $2.77 billion, while shipments of vessels jumped 28.9 percent to $2.3 billion.By destination, exports to the United States went down 2.7 percent to $5.03 billion amid tariff measures by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.However, exports to China, Korea's top trading partner, increased 2.7 percent to $6.99 billion.In July, exports rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier to $60.8 billion on the back of robust global demand for semiconductors, despite the U.S. tariff scheme.Yonhap