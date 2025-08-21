Hyundai Steel website wins Red Dot Design Award
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 09:53
Hyundai Steel won a Red Dot Design Award this year for the design of its official website.
The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious global design competition with a history that spans 70 years. Every year, it selects winners from three categories: Product Design, Brand & Communication and Design Concept.
Hyundai Steel was recognized in the Brand & Communication category for designing its official website with a user-centered approach, offering an intuitive and immersive experience that enhances accessibility to the steel industry.
The new Hyundai Steel website highlights 70 years of history and innovation, as well as the company’s future vision, under the theme of “Heavy Steel, Light Experience.” It demonstrates a combination of the steel industry’s gravitas and a practical, user-friendly design.
The website also features 3-D graphics and vibrant colors to make information more accessible, with a design that naturally leads users from browsing products to making inquiries and consultations.
A Hyundai Steel official said, “We will continue to strengthen communication with customers through various online platforms and actively work to enhance our brand image.“
Hyundai Steel shares its latest news and stories of technological innovation through various brand communication channels, including its newsroom, Moment, and its YouTube and Instagram channels. Notably, an Instagram campaign titled the “Soda Pop Challenge,” created to celebrate the renewal of the Dangjin Steel Plant exhibition hall and the reopening of public tours, reached more than 1.2 million views.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)