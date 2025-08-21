 Hyundai Steel website wins Red Dot Design Award
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Guest Reports

print dictionary print

Hyundai Steel website wins Red Dot Design Award

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 09:53
A graphic showing various pages of the Hyundai Steel website [HYUNDAI STEEL]

A graphic showing various pages of the Hyundai Steel website [HYUNDAI STEEL]

 
Hyundai Steel won a Red Dot Design Award this year for the design of its official website.
 
The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious global design competition with a history that spans 70 years. Every year, it selects winners from three categories: Product Design, Brand & Communication and Design Concept.
 
Hyundai Steel was recognized in the Brand & Communication category for designing its official website with a user-centered approach, offering an intuitive and immersive experience that enhances accessibility to the steel industry.
 
The new Hyundai Steel website highlights 70 years of history and innovation, as well as the company’s future vision, under the theme of “Heavy Steel, Light Experience.” It demonstrates a combination of the steel industry’s gravitas and a practical, user-friendly design.
 
The website also features 3-D graphics and vibrant colors to make information more accessible, with a design that naturally leads users from browsing products to making inquiries and consultations.
 
A Hyundai Steel official said, “We will continue to strengthen communication with customers through various online platforms and actively work to enhance our brand image.“
 
Hyundai Steel shares its latest news and stories of technological innovation through various brand communication channels, including its newsroom, Moment, and its YouTube and Instagram channels. Notably, an Instagram campaign titled the “Soda Pop Challenge,” created to celebrate the renewal of the Dangjin Steel Plant exhibition hall and the reopening of public tours, reached more than 1.2 million views.
  

BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?

“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.

Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
tags Guest Reports Hyundai Steel

More in Guest Reports

Hyundai Steel website wins Red Dot Design Award

McDonald's nourishes local farmers with 'Taste of Korea'

Posco Holdings’ sustainability report emphasizes ESG-based win-win partnerships

Lotte keeps building on social initiatives

GS Entec proves domestic capability with supply to Yeonggwang Nakwol wind farm

Related Stories

Hyundai Steel forges ahead with focus on AI, offshore wind energy

Hyundai Steel focuses on fire-resistant developments

Hyundai Steel sales to global car firms tops 1 million tons

Hyundai Steel forges ahead with conservation efforts, cleaner iron process

Hyundai Mobis prioritizes employee work-life balance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)