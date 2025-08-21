 Hyundai Mobis achieves top ISO 26262 certification for semiconductors
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai Mobis achieves top ISO 26262 certification for semiconductors

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 16:31
Hyundai Mobis has received the highest ISO 26262 certification, an international functional safety standard for road vehicles. [HYUNDAI MOBIS]

Hyundai Mobis has received the highest ISO 26262 certification, an international functional safety standard for road vehicles. [HYUNDAI MOBIS]

 
Hyundai Mobis has received the highest ISO 26262 certification, an international functional safety standard for road vehicles, the car parts company said on Thursday.
 
The ISO 26262 certification was granted by exida, a Germany-based agency specializing in automotive safety and cybersecurity assessments. The certification spans the entirety of Hyundai Mobis’s semiconductor research and development (R&D) process, from semiconductor design to quality verification, rather than a single product unit.
 

Related Article

This accomplishment means that any semiconductor developed by Hyundai Mobis under its standardized R&D procedure is now automatically recognized as being as reliable as a single certified product.
 
“While individual components such as microcontrollers or application processors typically receive certification, it is highly unusual and exceptionally demanding for an entire R&D platform to be certified,” Hyundai Mobis said in a press release, citing factors such as strong risk management capabilities and researchers’ safety awareness as part of its stringent evaluation criteria.
 
Hyundai Mobis also earned the highest Automotive Safety Integrity Level under the ISO 26262, which certifies that its parts have a close-to 100 percent chance of preventing hazardous malfunctions such as loss of brakes.
 
After Hyundai Mobis acquired Hyundai Autron in 2021, the company has begun mass-producing its own semiconductors this year. At least 20 million units of 16 different semiconductors are scheduled to be produced this year.
 
Hyundai Mobis is also collaborating with foundries to conduct R&D on 11 next-generation semiconductors, including those for battery management systems and system on chips within three years.
 
Hyundai Mobis said it plans to share its technical expertise with major partners and take initiatives to expand the domestic automotive semiconductor ecosystem. Some examples include the establishment of a joint lab with Global Technologies and the completed development of an integrated drive semiconductor with Dongwoon Anatech. The company plans to cooperate with design houses, semiconductor packaging and research institutions as well.
 
“We will take the lead in establishing an R&D environment that emphasizes functional safety by strengthening partnerships with major domestic and international companies while internalizing technology,” said Lee Hee-hyun, vice president of Hyundai Mobis' System Semiconductor R&D Group, in a statement.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hyundai mobis certification r&d

More in Industry

Dongwon’s Kim Jae-chul recounts a life built on the ocean in autobiography

SK chief warns employees that AI will take their jobs soon

Bill Gates calls Korea's bioscience work 'impressive' in meeting with President Lee

Hyundai Mobis achieves top ISO 26262 certification for semiconductors

Hyundai Motor chief stresses group's customer-first approach in U.S. interview

Related Stories

Korea to allocate $20.8 billion to R&D in next budget

No more ‘political engineering’

Rationalizing patent system

Gov’t chases ‘risky, high-tech’ projects in R&D support overhaul

Samsung Electronics R&D spending hit record high from Jan. to Sept.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)