Hyundai Mobis achieves top ISO 26262 certification for semiconductors
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 16:31
Hyundai Mobis has received the highest ISO 26262 certification, an international functional safety standard for road vehicles, the car parts company said on Thursday.
The ISO 26262 certification was granted by exida, a Germany-based agency specializing in automotive safety and cybersecurity assessments. The certification spans the entirety of Hyundai Mobis’s semiconductor research and development (R&D) process, from semiconductor design to quality verification, rather than a single product unit.
This accomplishment means that any semiconductor developed by Hyundai Mobis under its standardized R&D procedure is now automatically recognized as being as reliable as a single certified product.
“While individual components such as microcontrollers or application processors typically receive certification, it is highly unusual and exceptionally demanding for an entire R&D platform to be certified,” Hyundai Mobis said in a press release, citing factors such as strong risk management capabilities and researchers’ safety awareness as part of its stringent evaluation criteria.
Hyundai Mobis also earned the highest Automotive Safety Integrity Level under the ISO 26262, which certifies that its parts have a close-to 100 percent chance of preventing hazardous malfunctions such as loss of brakes.
After Hyundai Mobis acquired Hyundai Autron in 2021, the company has begun mass-producing its own semiconductors this year. At least 20 million units of 16 different semiconductors are scheduled to be produced this year.
Hyundai Mobis is also collaborating with foundries to conduct R&D on 11 next-generation semiconductors, including those for battery management systems and system on chips within three years.
Hyundai Mobis said it plans to share its technical expertise with major partners and take initiatives to expand the domestic automotive semiconductor ecosystem. Some examples include the establishment of a joint lab with Global Technologies and the completed development of an integrated drive semiconductor with Dongwoon Anatech. The company plans to cooperate with design houses, semiconductor packaging and research institutions as well.
“We will take the lead in establishing an R&D environment that emphasizes functional safety by strengthening partnerships with major domestic and international companies while internalizing technology,” said Lee Hee-hyun, vice president of Hyundai Mobis' System Semiconductor R&D Group, in a statement.
