Hyundai Motor chief stresses group's customer-first approach in U.S. interview

Euisun Chung, the executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, has highlighted the role of customers in the group's growth and the future of the mobility industry in an interview with a leading U.S. automotive media outlet published Thursday.The interview with Automotive News was conducted on the occasion of the group's founding family being named a recipient of the publication's Centennial Award for the family's contribution to the advancement of the global auto industry."Our greatest measure of success will always be our customers. Their satisfaction is the most important metric," Chung said.He attributed the roots of his "customer-first" philosophy to his grandfather, Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung."I learned a lot from my grandfather when I was growing up. He always used to say, 'follow the flow of the times,' and focused on people. He believed — and I still do — that our customers are the ones shaping the future, and it's our job to really listen to them and respond. That mindset still drives how we work today."Chung also stressed that technology must serve people above all else."Technology means nothing if it doesn't serve a real human need. That's why we've always been laser-focused on our customers, constantly pushing to improve safety and quality, value and the experience we offer at every touchpoint, from design to digital services," he said.The executive chair pointed to the fusion of software-defined vehicles and artificial intelligence as the next big drivers of customer satisfaction in mobility."I think one key factor that will define the next 25 years of mobility is the fusion of software-defined vehicles and artificial intelligence technologies. We're entering an era that will see a shift from horsepower to processing power. It's not just about how cars drive. It's about how they think, learn and evolve," Chung said.On global partnerships, Chung emphasized a selective approach for the group."At Hyundai, we don't just partner for the sake of it. We partner when it helps us move faster, think bigger and serve our customers better. Collaboration isn't optional anymore — it's essential," he said.He added that the group will focus less on traditional mergers and acquisitions, and more on joint technology development and supply chain synergies to strengthen its capabilities.Yonhap