KOTRA to enhance export support system using AI

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) said Thursday it will advance its export support system for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by utilizing AI.Kotra will enhance its full-cycle export support process by 2028 through the collection and analysis of data using AI, offering customized services to its clients, according to agency officials.In particular, Kotra will work on achieving AI-based customer service innovation, building a data-driven AI transformation ecosystem and establishing a sustainable governance framework, they explained.With the envisioned advancement, Kotra aims to better connect exporting SMEs with potential buyers."Through digital innovation powered by AI, we will serve as a smart assistant and reliable partner for export firms," Kotra President Kang Kyung-sung said in a press release.Yonhap