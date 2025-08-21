Open season

Shoppers browse blue crabs at a large supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 21. Korea’s three major discount chains are launching a price war over freshly caught autumn blue crabs as the closed season for fishing ended in the Yellow Sea that day.Emart will sell the crabs at 788 won ($0.56) per 100 grams (0.1 kg) through Aug. 24. Homeplus will offer iced crabs at 760 to 780 won per 100 grams from Aug. 22 to 24. Lotte Mart will sell live crabs at 992 won per 100 grams through Aug. 27.