Presidential office squashes equity-for-subsidies rumors, suggests reports were circulated for leverage ahead of U.S. talks
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 14:19 Updated: 21 Aug. 2025, 15:20
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
The presidential office on Thursday denied speculations that the U.S. government will receive equity stakes in Korean companies that receive CHIPS Act funding, such as Samsung, dismissing them as "rumors."
“[The report] refers to converting subsidies, [as in the case of U.S. chipmaker Intel], into equity. However, to my knowledge, no Korean company has received such subsidies yet," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said at a briefing at Yongsan, central Seoul.
She added that the idea of converting subsidies into equity, therefore, does not apply to Korean companies.
"Companies have confirmed that they have not been contacted about [such agreements]," Kang said.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that the government should receive equity stakes in chip manufacturers that receive CHIPS Act funding to build factories in the United States.
U.S. President Trump "liked the idea," Reuters reported.
Samsung Electronics, which is building a $37 billion advanced chip plant in Taylor, Texas, secured $4.75 billion in subsidies under the Joe Biden administration late last year.
The $4.75 billion subsidy amounts to 1.6 percent of Samsung Electronics' outstanding shares based on its current market capitalization.
SK hynix also plans to break ground on a $3.87 billion advanced packaging plant for AI memory in West Lafayette, Indiana, in the second half of this year. The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized $485 million in subsidies for the chipmaker.
Kang said the reports were likely circulated by non-Korean sources to use as leverage ahead of President Lee Jae Myung's planned summit with Trump next week.
“I suspect it was the other side, not us, that spread various rumors as a form of leverage ahead of the negotiations,” she said.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
