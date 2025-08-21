 SK bioscience, Gates Foundation to deepen cooperation on global health
SK bioscience, Gates Foundation to deepen cooperation on global health

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 10:33
Trevor Mundel, third from left, president of Global Health at the Gates Foundation; Chey Chang-won, fourth from left, vice chairman of SK discovery; and Ahn Jae-yong, fifth from left, CEO of SK bioscience, pose with other officials after a meeting on global health projects in Seoul. [SK BIOSCIENCE]

SK bioscience Co., the biotech arm of Korea's SK Group, said Thursday it will expand cooperation with the Gates Foundation on next-generation preventive medicines, with a focus on research and development (R&D) for pandemic preparedness.
 
Officials from SK bioscience and the foundation held a meeting in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss collaboration on vaccine development and global public health projects, the company said in a press release. The meeting came amid Bill Gates' ongoing trip to South Korea that began Wednesday.
 

The two sides have previously worked together on several projects, including the development of vaccines for typhoid and pediatric diarrhea, as well as other antiviral preventive solutions, it said.
 
One of their key achievements was the joint development of SKYCovione, South Korea's first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, which was commercialized for domestic use in 2022.
 
Gates, who has led global initiatives on climate change, poverty reduction and public health through the foundation, is visiting Korea to explore possible cooperation with local pharmaceutical companies on a vaccine supply project for low-income countries, according to industry sources.
 
The co-founder of Microsoft Corp. is scheduled to meet President Lee Jae Myung later Thursday.

