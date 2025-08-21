Dogs get their day at Everland
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 10:17
For one day only, dogs will take over Everland Resort in Yongin, Gyeonggi, as the theme park opens its gates to four-legged guests on Aug. 26 for International Dog Day.
The park, normally off limits to pets, will allow visitors to bring their dogs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Dogs will not be permitted inside Zootopia, Everland’s zoo, or in indoor restaurants and cafes. All dogs must be vaccinated and must be on a leash at all times.
The event is open to holders of annual or garden passes. Each adult over 18 may bring one dog. Participation requires an additional fee of 5,000 won ($3.60), but guests who complete a pet etiquette quiz on Everland’s website will receive the fee back as park points.
Five breeds are banned from entry: Tosa, pit bull terrier, Rottweiler, Staffordshire bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier.
For more information, visit Everland's website everland.com.
