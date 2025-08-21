 Dogs get their day at Everland
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Dogs get their day at Everland

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 10:17
In this picture, unrelated to the article, dogs run around inside a dog park. [JOONGANG ILBO]

In this picture, unrelated to the article, dogs run around inside a dog park. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
For one day only, dogs will take over Everland Resort in Yongin, Gyeonggi, as the theme park opens its gates to four-legged guests on Aug. 26 for International Dog Day.
 
The park, normally off limits to pets, will allow visitors to bring their dogs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Dogs will not be permitted inside Zootopia, Everland’s zoo, or in indoor restaurants and cafes. All dogs must be vaccinated and must be on a leash at all times. 
 

Related Article

 
The event is open to holders of annual or garden passes. Each adult over 18 may bring one dog. Participation requires an additional fee of 5,000 won ($3.60), but guests who complete a pet etiquette quiz on Everland’s website will receive the fee back as park points.
 
Five breeds are banned from entry: Tosa, pit bull terrier, Rottweiler, Staffordshire bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier.
 
For more information, visit Everland's website everland.com.
 
People put their hands in the air for a photo at Sky Garden Trail in Yongin, Gyeonggi. [SAMSUNG C&T]

People put their hands in the air for a photo at Sky Garden Trail in Yongin, Gyeonggi. [SAMSUNG C&T]


BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags everland international dog day

More in Food & Travel

Dogs get their day at Everland

Choi Clan House an architecturally superb tribute to the wisdom of sharing the wealth

Can distiller Kim Chang-soo's labor of love give Korea the top-shelf whiskey it deserves?

Seoul named young travelers' favorite world city in 2025 Trazees Awards

Dumplings for 48,000 won: Louis Vuitton opens restaurant in Seoul

Related Stories

International Women's Day competition opens

Shedding light on survivors

Remembering the Holocaust

KBO x Lessey and Friends

Animal welfare activists want justice for Jindo dog that suffered severe cruelty
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)