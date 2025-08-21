Living with wasps (KOR)

A few days ago, I was stung on the arm by a wasp. It wasn’t even a particularly large one, yet the pain has lingered for days. In summer, the garden fills with countless insects, but none feels more threatening than the wasp.There are about 20,000 species of bees on Earth. They first appeared roughly 74 million years ago, and after plants evolved to flower, some predatory wasps gave up hunting and transformed into herbivorous honeybees, living on nectar and sap. Today, however, reports from scientists around the world suggest that while honeybee populations are collapsing, wasps are on the rise. One explanation is the combination of warmer winters and drier springs.The wasp problem is even more serious in my husband’s woodworking shop than in my garden. Because the doors are always open, wasps frequently build nests in the corners of the workshop. Anyone who has been stung knows how powerful and frightening they are — in severe cases, even deadly — so nests are often removed on sight. Yet from an ecological perspective, the picture changes. Wasps are apex predators, comparable to the lions of the grasslands, preying on invasive pests such as lanternflies that damage crops. If wasps were to vanish, the explosion of harmful insects would be inevitable, with consequences rippling through ecosystems worldwide.For that reason, experts often recommend avoidance over extermination. Dark clothing, for instance, should be avoided not because wasps are drawn to color, but because they may mistake a dark figure for a bear or skunk and attack. When picnicking in a field, placing a sweet drink at some distance can divert their attention. Preventing them from nesting on buildings is also key. Before a colony settles in, one or two scouts will search for a site — and this is the moment to intervene, before the nest grows.Nature does not operate on a simple axis of good versus evil. There are no creatures that are wholly unnecessary, nor are there any entirely benevolent. Existence itself is interdependence. Wasps, honeybees, humans — all of us live not in opposition, but in coexistence.며칠 전, 말벌에 팔을 쏘였다. 큰 말벌도 아니었는데 통증이 며칠째다. 여름철 정원은 수많은 곤충으로 가득 찬다. 그중 가장 위협적인 존재는 역시 말벌이다. 지구에는 약 2만 종의 벌이 있다. 벌은 7400만 년 전쯤 출현했고, 식물이 본격적으로 꽃을 피우는 진화를 이뤄낸 이후에는 말벌의 일부가 포식자의 삶을 포기하고, 꿀과 즙을 먹는 초식 꿀벌로도 변화됐다. 그런데 요즘 세계 과학계의 보고에 따르면 꿀벌은 개체 수가 급격하게 줄고 있지만, 말벌은 더 늘어났다고 한다. 원인 중 하나는 따뜻한 겨울과 건조한 봄 때문이라는 분석이다.사실 이 말벌 문제는 내가 일하는 정원보다 오히려 목공 일을 하는 남편의 공방이 더 심각하다. 문을 항상 열어두다 보니, 공방 구석구석에 말벌이 집을 짓는 일이 자주 발생한다. 한 번이라도 말벌에 쏘여본 사람은 그 위력에 겁먹을 수밖에 없고, 자칫하면 생명도 잃을 수 있어 무조건 제거할 수밖에 없다. 하지만 생태적으로 이 말벌을 보자면 좀 의미가 달라진다. 이 말벌은 꽃매미 등 농작물에 피해를 끼치는 해충을 먹어치우는 일종의 초원의 사자처럼 최상위 포식자다. 만약 이 말벌이 사라지면 해충의 급성장은 불을 보듯 훤해지고 그 피해는 지구 전체 생태계까지 번진다.그래서 전문가들은 제거보다는 피하기를 권한다. 짙은 색 옷을 피하라고 하는데 말벌이 색에 반응해서가 아니라 짙은 옷을 입은 사람을 곰이나 스컹크 등으로 오해해 공격한다는 가설이다. 또 풀밭 주변에서 놀 때는 달달한 음료를 좀 떨어진 곳에 놔둬서, 관심을 거기로 집중시키라고도 한다. 더불어 건물에 집 짓는 걸 막는 게 중요한데, 집을 짓기 전 한 두마리가 집 지을 자리를 탐색하러 다닌다. 이때를 눈여겨 보고 집이 지어지거나 커지지 않도록 예방해야 한다. 자연의 질서는 선과 악의 대비가 아니다. 절대적으로 불필요한 존재도, 선한 존재도 있을 수 없다.