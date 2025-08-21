 AHOF launches contest to determine name of fandom
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

AHOF launches contest to determine name of fandom

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 14:38
Boy band AHOF [F&F ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band AHOF [F&F ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band AHOF is holding a contest to decide its official fandom name, agency F&F Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
The announcement was posted to the band’s social media channels, with the contest continuing through Monday at noon.
 

Related Article

Fans can vote through a Google Docs form on a shortlist of names suggested by the members themselves, including Famer, Aur, Alow, Aluv and Twinkle. The meaning behind each option is also provided.
 
Fans may also suggest new names.
 
The name that receives the highest number of votes will be chosen as the fandom name.
 
AHOF debuted in July with the EP “Who We Are” after its nine members — Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En and Daisuke — were chosen through the SBS competition show “Universe League” (2024-25).
 
AHOF will perform in Manila on Aug. 30.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ahof

More in K-pop

K-pop connection: 'Demon Hunters' merchandise brings tourists to National Museum of Korea

The Boyz to hold 'Lucky Little Things' pop-up in Seongsu, selling 'lucky' items

Pop-up stores open in China themed after Blackpink's 'Deadline' world tour

AHOF launches contest to determine name of fandom

Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes 1st K-pop song to garner 2.5B streams on Spotify

Related Stories

Rookie boy band AHOF takes first step toward 'hall of fame' with debut album 'Who We Are'

Can fans ever keep their distance from K-pop stars at airports?

Friday's fortune: Embrace the present with purpose and gratitude

France battles rapid spread of viral cattle disease in cheese regions

Trump increases tariff on Canada to 35%, White House says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)