AHOF launches contest to determine name of fandom
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 14:38
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band AHOF is holding a contest to decide its official fandom name, agency F&F Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The announcement was posted to the band’s social media channels, with the contest continuing through Monday at noon.
Fans can vote through a Google Docs form on a shortlist of names suggested by the members themselves, including Famer, Aur, Alow, Aluv and Twinkle. The meaning behind each option is also provided.
Fans may also suggest new names.
The name that receives the highest number of votes will be chosen as the fandom name.
AHOF debuted in July with the EP “Who We Are” after its nine members — Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En and Daisuke — were chosen through the SBS competition show “Universe League” (2024-25).
AHOF will perform in Manila on Aug. 30.
