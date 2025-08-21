Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes 1st K-pop song to garner 2.5B streams on Spotify

"Seven" (2023), the debut solo single by Jungkook of K-pop megastars BTS, has achieved 2.5 billion streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify, becoming the first K-pop song to hit the milestone.His agency, BigHit Music, said on Thursday that the song reached the number on Aug. 18, slightly more than two years after its release in July 2023."Seven" is a song that combines an addictive melody with warm acoustic guitar and the rhythm of the UK garage genre. It's a serenade about wanting to be with the person he loves all week long.The song hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart, as well as the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. It also became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, with just 108 days."Seven" was also recognized as the most popular song in over 200 countries outside the United States in Billboard's 2024 International Power Players list. The song has been a long-running hit for over two years, charting for 108 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 and 109 weeks on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.The combined cumulative streams of all the solo songs Jungkook has released to date exceed 9.4 billion, the most among all K-pop solo artists. Of those, his first solo album, "Golden," released in November 2023, is on course to surpass 6 billion cumulative streams.Yonhap