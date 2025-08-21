 Pop-up stores open in China themed after Blackpink's 'Deadline' world tour


Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 15:05
Girl group Blackpink is holding several pop-up stores themed after its ongoing world tour "Deadline" across China. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Blackpink is holding several pop-up stores themed after its ongoing world tour “Deadline” across China. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Blackpink is running several pop-up stores themed after its ongoing world tour “Deadline” across China, YG Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The pop-ups have opened in department stores in five cities: Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chengdu and Beijing.
 

The Shanghai pop-up is located on the first floor of the Joy City shopping mall. It’s the largest in scale among the Chinese pop-ups, and is currently “overflowing” with visitors, according to the agency.
 
The Wuhan and Chengdu pop-ups saw lines that extended to outside of the buildings, YG said.
 
The pop-up stores sell official concert merchandise and albums, including keychains, lightsticks, portable fans, cameras, tote bags, hats and T-shirts. The agency said it is currently restocking sold-out items.
 
There are also photo op zones and walls to leave messages for Blackpink members.
 
The Chinese pop-ups will continue through Aug. 31.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


