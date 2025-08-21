The Boyz to hold 'Lucky Little Things' pop-up in Seongsu, selling 'lucky' items
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 16:34
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band The Boyz is holding a pop-up store titled “Lucky Little Things” through Sept. 10, organizer Warin D&C said on Thursday.
The pop-up is held at 69 Seongsu 2-ro, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
The theme of “Lucky Little Things” is traveling back in time to The Boyz’ childhood, featuring a cozy exhibition space with hands-on activities for fans. The pop-up is filled with “lucky” items that everyone had at one point in childhood.
Hands-on activities include solving puzzles and taking four-cut images inside photo booths.
Merchandise such as T-shirts, scrunchies, key chains, cups, stickers and badges are on sale.
There is no entrance fee, but on-site reservations are required. The pop-up is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song, “Boy,” in the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members and has released songs including “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019), “Maverick” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Trigger” (2024).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)