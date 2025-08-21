Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes 1st K-pop song to garner 2.5B streams on Spotify

AHOF launches contest to determine name of fandom

Pop-up stores open in China themed after Blackpink's 'Deadline' world tour

The Boyz to hold 'Lucky Little Things' pop-up in Seongsu, selling 'lucky' items

K-pop connection: 'Demon Hunters' merchandise brings tourists to National Museum of Korea

Related Stories

The Boyz's Sangyeon to start mandatory military service on March 17

The Boyz to release new EP 'Maverick' today at 6 p.m.

The Boyz to release third full album on March 17

'Thrilling' performance

The Boyz will be back in August with their 6th EP