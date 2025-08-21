 The Boyz to hold 'Lucky Little Things' pop-up in Seongsu, selling 'lucky' items
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Boyz to hold 'Lucky Little Things' pop-up in Seongsu, selling 'lucky' items

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 16:34
Boy band The Boyz [WARIN D&C]

Boy band The Boyz [WARIN D&C]

 
Boy band The Boyz is holding a pop-up store titled “Lucky Little Things” through Sept. 10, organizer Warin D&C said on Thursday.
 
The pop-up is held at 69 Seongsu 2-ro, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
 

Related Article

The theme of “Lucky Little Things” is traveling back in time to The Boyz’ childhood, featuring a cozy exhibition space with hands-on activities for fans. The pop-up is filled with “lucky” items that everyone had at one point in childhood.
 
Hands-on activities include solving puzzles and taking four-cut images inside photo booths.
 
Merchandise such as T-shirts, scrunchies, key chains, cups, stickers and badges are on sale.
 
There is no entrance fee, but on-site reservations are required. The pop-up is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day.
 
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song, “Boy,” in the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members and has released songs including “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019), “Maverick” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Trigger” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags the boyz pop-up

More in K-pop

K-pop connection: 'Demon Hunters' merchandise brings tourists to National Museum of Korea

The Boyz to hold 'Lucky Little Things' pop-up in Seongsu, selling 'lucky' items

Pop-up stores open in China themed after Blackpink's 'Deadline' world tour

AHOF launches contest to determine name of fandom

Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes 1st K-pop song to garner 2.5B streams on Spotify

Related Stories

The Boyz's Sangyeon to start mandatory military service on March 17

The Boyz to release new EP 'Maverick' today at 6 p.m.

The Boyz to release third full album on March 17

'Thrilling' performance

The Boyz will be back in August with their 6th EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)