Tickets to go on sale for extra shows of Xiumin's solo concert
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 20:28
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Tickets for EXO member Xiumin’s newly added solo concert dates go on sale at 7 p.m. on Thursday, agency INB100 said the same day.
The singer is set to perform extra shows for the “X times ( )" concert series on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul.
Tickets can be purchased on NOL Ticket.
“X times ( )” began in March and saw Xiumin meet with fans in several cities in Asia, including Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila and Taipei.
Xiumin debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. The band saw commercial success with songs such as “Mama” (2012), “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014) and “Call Me Baby” (2015).
Xiumin made his solo debut in 2022 with the EP “Brand New.” He last released the EP “Interview X” in March.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)