'KPop Demon Hunters' director Maggie Kang to appear on tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block'
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 16:51
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Maggie Kang, director of the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” will appear on tvN’s variety show “You Quiz on the Block” on Aug. 27, according to media outlet Edaily on Thursday. Kang will discuss the behind-the-scenes process of creating the film.
“KPop Demon Hunters,” released on Netflix on June 20, follows the story of K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, who also fight as demon hunters. The film has topped Netflix’s global movie rankings since its release.
Songs from the soundtrack have also topped global music charts. The track “Golden,” performed in the film by HUNTR/X, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Aug. 11 and also topped the UK Official Singles Chart twice, on Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. Other songs from the film, including “Soda Pop,” “Your Idol” and “Takedown,” have also ranked high on charts worldwide.
Kang, a Korean American who moved to the United States at the age of five, studied animation at Sheridan College in Canada. She built her career as a story artist at DreamWorks, Blue Sky, Warner Bros and Illumination.
On Wednesday, Kang also appeared on Arirang TV’s special program “K-Pop: The Next Chapter,” alongside President Lee Jae Myung and girl group Twice, to discuss the future of K-pop.
“If we show our real selves, people become curious. The goal was to present Korean culture as it is, and it seems to have resonated with audiences around the world.”
On Thursday, Kang met with Yu Hong-jun, an art historian and director of the National Museum of Korea, at the museum in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and looked at art pieces, including a moon jar created in the late 17th century and a digital exhibition.
It was Kang's first visit in four months since she visited the museum in April this year for a personal visit before "KPop Demon Hunters" was released.
Yu pointed out the imperfections of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) pottery, explaining that the moon jar is created by joining two large bowls together.
"Look closely — see how it’s round, but not a perfect circle?" Yu said.
The director said she was inspired by such details.
"That's new. I'm getting new ideas," she said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON, KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)