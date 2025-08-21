More in Defense

Instances of soldiers fleeing overseas to shirk military duties surge in first half of year

Lee, Trump may discuss U.S. troop cut, Opcon transfer as part of 'alliance modernization' in summit: Expert

Poland sent 350 tanks to Ukraine. These Korean models will replace them.

World leaders considering Korea-style military buffer to end Ukraine war

Seoul int'l defense exhibition to take place in October with record participation from 35 nations