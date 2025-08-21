 CJ chairman joins business leaders accompanying Lee for Trump summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

CJ chairman joins business leaders accompanying Lee for Trump summit

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 20:29
This undated file photo provided by CJ Group shows the food-to-entertainment conglomerate's Chairman Lee Jae-hyun. [YONHAP]

This undated file photo provided by CJ Group shows the food-to-entertainment conglomerate's Chairman Lee Jae-hyun. [YONHAP]

 
CJ Group, a Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said Thursday its chairman will join other business leaders accompanying President Lee Jae Myung to a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.
 
Chairman Lee Jae-hyun will be part of the Korean economic delegation for the meeting slated for Aug. 25 in Washington, a company spokesperson said.
 

Related Article

 
His participation is seen as linked to CJ Group's expanding operations in the United States. The conglomerate runs businesses in food, entertainment and logistics there.
 
CJ CheilJedang acquired a 70 percent stake in frozen food processor Schwan's in 2019, strengthening its presence in the U.S. food market. CJ ENM purchased an 80 percent stake in U.S. content company Fifth Season in 2021, while CJ Logistics acquired a 90 percent stake in Illinois-based DSC Logistics in 2018.
 
The delegation also includes Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, as well as executives from key industries such as semiconductors, shipbuilding, automobiles, defense, biotechnology and energy.
 
The upcoming Lee-Trump summit follows a recent trade agreement between Seoul and Washington that lowered U.S. reciprocal tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent in exchange for Korea's pledge of $350 billion in investment and $100 billion in U.S. energy purchases.
 
Of the pledged investment, $150 billion will go to Seoul's shipbuilding cooperation initiative, dubbed "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" (MASGA).

Yonhap
tags cj lee jae myung summit trump

More in Diplomacy

CJ chairman joins business leaders accompanying Lee for Trump summit

Work in progress

Lee to face high-stakes test of his diplomatic skills in first Trump summit

Exclusive: I hope Koreans see me as a bridge with the United States, says Sen. Andy Kim

President Lee to depart Saturday morning for six-day trip to Japan, U.S.

Related Stories

A playbook for meeting Trump

Trump may want success in summit with Lee after no-deal meeting with Putin: Expert

Trump says U.S. has 'great' relationship with Korea

The alliance, trade and national interest: What's at stake when Lee meets Trump in Washington

President Lee expected to begin U.S. visit with stop at Arlington National Cemetery
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)