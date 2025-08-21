More in Diplomacy

Exclusive: I hope Koreans see me as a bridge with the United States, says Sen. Andy Kim

President Lee to depart Saturday morning for six-day trip to Japan, U.S.

In Korea, hopes rise for greater economic cooperation with Japan as U.S.-China rivalry intensifies

President Lee meets with Korea Inc. chiefs to review game plan ahead of Trump summit

Ambassadors to U.S., Japan, UN nominated ahead of key summits