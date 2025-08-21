President Lee to depart Saturday morning for six-day trip to Japan, U.S.
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 13:16
President Lee Jae Myung will leave on Saturday for a six-day trip that includes summits with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump, the presidential office said Thursday.
"The president and first lady will depart on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 23, with aides and the traveling press corps, and will arrive in Japan later that morning to begin their visit," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.
On his first day in Tokyo, Lee will attend a luncheon with members of the Korean community in Japan before holding a summit and dinner with Prime Minister Ishiba. On Sunday, he will meet with senior members of the Japanese Diet in the morning and depart for the United States in the afternoon.
After arriving in Washington later that day, Lee will host a dinner with Korean Americans. On Monday, he will hold a summit with Trump and meet with business and academic leaders.
Lee will then travel from Washington to Philadelphia on Tuesday to tour Hanwha Ocean’s Philly Shipyard. He will depart Philadelphia that evening and is scheduled to return to Seoul on the morning of Aug. 28.
The trip is expected to highlight both bilateral summits and outreach to overseas Koreans, as well as to the business and academic communities.
