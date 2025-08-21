As Korea's young population plummets, colleges kick international recruiting to the max
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 20:27
As Korean universities increasingly focus on attracting international students, job fairs and college fairs are all the rage these days. But a Sejong University workshop on Thursday wasn't for students: It was for recruiters.
The Stuvisor Agency Workshop, hosted by Sejong University in collaboration with education service provider Stuvisor, took place at Sejong University’s AI Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. Recruiters met with study abroad consultants from more than 10 countries on Thursday to discuss how to foster a better environment for international students to study in Korea. Nineteen Korean universities participated, including Hanyang University, Anyang University, Kangwon National University and Kyung Hee University, along with 20 agencies from more than 10 countries including Vietnam, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
“It’s not just our university," said Dang Thi Ngoan, who attended representing Yeungnam University. "Universities in general are increasingly focused on attracting international students.
"Amid the rising popularity of Korean culture, many students in Vietnam want to study here," Dang added.
The number of international students has been on a steady rise as Korean institutions strive to attract more foreign talent amid Korea's declining young population and a boom in its pop culture. Last year, the number of international students attending Korean universities hit a record high of 208,962.
Study abroad agencies, though, say there are also also practical reasons driving the popularity of Korea as a study destination.
"In addition to the well-known cultural factors like culture and food, Korea offers universities with high QS rankings, strong safety standards and excellent infrastructure," said Saniul Islam, an attendee from Bangladesh.
On July 15, Seoul was ranked the world’s best city for students by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), claiming the top spot for its top-level universities and overall desirability. The QS Best Student Cities ranking highlighted Seoul’s top institutions, underscoring the strength and dynamism of the city's higher education ecosystem.
Universities in the Seoul area are working hard to capitalize on that momentum.
Wasim Cheema, an attendee from Pakistan, added that Korea's internationally popular brands, such as Samsung and LG, draw business majors to study in the country.
"The universities are offering innovative courses in global business administration," he said.
Stuvisor, the event organizer, aims to contribute to Korea's global education ecosystem through such workshops, following in the footsteps of the West.
"I hope this workshop will help Korean universities go beyond merely meeting student quotas and evolve into institutions that genuinely support international students," said Kim Won-beom, head of Gachon University’s international admissions.
"In major education hubs like Germany, the United States and Britain, workshops like this are regularly held to foster better connections between agencies and universities," said Ocean Yang, the CEO of Stuvisor. "Through workshops like these, we expect the overall quality of education to improve, and Korean universities will become more competitive in the global market.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
