 Kangwon National University will match 10 top international students with jobs


Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 20:06
From left, Korea Water Resources Corporation Soyanggang Dam Office Head Kim Do-kyun, Chuncheon Mayor Yook Dong-han and Kangwon National University President Jeong Jae-yeon take a commemorative photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 21 to create an international student internship program. [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]



 
Kangwon National University announced Thursday it will create an internship program for its international students in partnership with the local government and a Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) branch.
 
The university signed a memorandum of understanding with Chuncheon, Gangwon, and the K-water Soyanggang Dam Office to jointly run an internship program for international students between September and November.
 

Four Chuncheon-based companies will participate and plan to hire around 10 interns, whose minimum wage salaries will be government-funded. After the internship ends, students will go through performance evaluation, with select students offered full-time job offers. 
 
"The partnership is a meaningful initiative that will provide practical employment opportunities to international students and match local industries with employees they need," said Jeong Jae-yeon, president of Kangwon National University. "We will continue to offer support to international students so they can pursue their studies, settle down in the region and grow into global talent."
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
