 Chinese Embassy in North Korea holds 80th anniversary reception for end of World War II
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 17:55
This image of a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in North Korea on Aug. 20 in Pyongyang is captured from the embassy's website. [YONHAP]

The Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang has held a reception marking the 80th anniversary of what China observes as its victory over Japan in World War II, with senior North Korean officials in attendance, the North's state media reported Thursday.
 
The banquet held on Wednesday was attended by Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the North's parliamentary standing committee; Culture Minister Sung Jong-gyu; vice ministers from the foreign and external economy ministries; and other officials, the Korean Central News Agency said.
 

China observes Sept. 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II.
 
In a speech during the reception, Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun described North Korea-China relations as "blood-forged" in revolution, affirming China's determination "to always safeguard the traditional friendship and further strengthen it."
 
North Korea's culture minister also echoed the message in his speech, pledging to work with Chinese "comrades" to strengthen bilateral ties.
 
An official at South Korea's Unification Ministry assessed that the reception is part of growing signs that the two countries are seeking to restore their relations that had cooled amid the North's deepening ties with Russia.

Yonhap
