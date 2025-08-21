 N. Korea's Kim hails ground commanders of troops deployed in Russia's war on Ukraine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

N. Korea's Kim hails ground commanders of troops deployed in Russia's war on Ukraine

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 08:42
North Korea’s Workers’ Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reports on Aug. 21 that Kim Jong-un met with key commanders of the North Korean military overseas operations units. [NEWS1]

North Korea’s Workers’ Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reports on Aug. 21 that Kim Jong-un met with key commanders of the North Korean military overseas operations units. [NEWS1]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with ground commanders of the North's troops deployed to the front-line Kursk region and "highly appreciated" their role in aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, the North's state media reported Thursday.
 
The meeting with commanding officers of the Korean People's Army's overseas operation unit took place Wednesday, as they returned home to attend a commendation ceremony, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
Kim received a briefing on the military activities of North Korean forces abroad and "highly appreciated their feats of leading the combat units of our armed forces, which participated in the operations to liberate the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, to victory," according to the KCNA report.
  
Kim said North Korea has assigned them to carry out the "most important duty" and conveyed "warm militant encouragement" to all commanders and combatants on the mission, the KCNA said.
 
The news agency also quoted Kim as saying: "Our army has fully demonstrated its unique qualities. Such a result has cemented its appellation and reputation as the most powerful army in the world.
 
"Our army is now doing what it ought to do and what needs to be done. It will do so in the future, too," he also said.
 
KCNA photos showed high-ranking officials of the military's General Staff at the meeting, including vice chief Ri Chang-ho, who were reported to have been deployed to the Russia-Ukraine war in its early stages.
 
The report said the first commendation awarding ceremony for service members who served in the overseas mission is scheduled to take place.

Yonhap
tags Kim Jong-un North Korea Russia Ukraine war

More in North Korea

N. Korea condemns Britain over warships' visit to S. Korean port

N. Korea's Kim hails ground commanders of troops deployed in Russia's war on Ukraine

Authorities investigate North Korean cigarettes, ammunition container found at empty home in South Chungcheong

North Korea may be expanding uranium enrichment, international atomic watchdog warns

North Korea, Russia exchange congratulatory messages marking 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation

Related Stories

North Korea's Kim could face war crime probe for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine

Russian troops injured in Ukraine receiving treatment in North Korea, says Moscow's envoy to Pyongyang

North Korean leader oversaw 'modern warfare' drill: KCNA

Can Trump end the war after Kim’s troop dispatch?

Putin warns South Korea against 'big mistake' of supplying arms to Ukraine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)