Bill Gates calls Korea's bioscience work 'impressive' in meeting with President Lee
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 17:38
- SARAH KIM
During the 30-minute meeting at the Yongsan presidential office, Gates recognized the growth of Korea's bioscience sector, stressing that Seoul can make a difference through its innovative products, research and global aid.
"The growth of the bioscience work here in Korea is very impressive," Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, told Lee, adding that in the last decade, Korean companies have gone "from being a pretty small part of the bioscience industry to now a very significant part."
Gates noted that his foundation has worked with SD Biosensor, EuBiologics, SK bioscience and LG on areas including Covid-19 vaccine and diagnostic kits.
"I feel very lucky to get a chance to talk to you so early in your administration," Gates said to Lee. "The world has changed a lot, whether it's the geopolitics or the technology of AI. And so you have a huge opportunity to reexamine some of the key strategies and really reinforce the strong role that South Korea plays in solving many of these problems."
Lee in turn, expressed that he respects Gates for not only developing Windows, but also "embarking on new public goods for humanity, such as vaccine development and ecofriendly power generation facilities."
Lee and Gates also discussed the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing after the meeting.
Gates said he hopes Lee will have a good conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in their summit in Washington, and Lee said he is aware he faces "difficult tasks" but that he hopes to have "prudent talks" with the U.S. leader.
Gates stressed that SMRs can be an effective solution to the growing electricity demand in cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, Kang said.
In turn, Lee replied that the Korean government is also "very interested in building next-generation nuclear power plants."
Lee noted that there are many Korean companies developing SMRs that are becoming increasingly active in the global market.
"Korea can truly be a strong player in SMRs," Lee said. "Our companies are well-prepared, and Korea has great strengths in SMRs in the overseas market."
This marks Gates' first visit to Korea in three years. Gates, who is also the founder of next-generation SMR developer TerraPower, has been actively involved in the health sector through his foundation, including in the development of various vaccines. Korean companies HD Hyundai, SK, and SK Innovation are investors in TerraPower.
In a roundtable with the Korean journalists later Thursday, Gates noted that TerraPower, founded in 2006, "had huge investments from our partners here in South Korea."
He told reporters he always enjoyed visiting Korea, adding, "I'm super impressed with the technology and the partnerships that the Gates Foundation has here, both with the government, but with these companies as well."
Gates also introduced the achievements of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Global Fund in fighting diseases such as HIV, malaria and tuberculosis and urged Korea to increase its contributions as a wealthy donor country.
Regarding aid to North Korea, Gates said, "North Korea's is low income enough that, if they choose, they can work with these health agencies" on areas like vaccines, malnutrition and maternal health.
Gates was also scheduled to meet with SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, an opportunity to discuss cooperation in nuclear energy, vaccines and AI development.
