National Assembly Secretariat raided, CCTV footage seized in martial law investigation
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 19:17
A special counsel investigating the alleged obstruction of a parliamentary vote to lift martial law raided the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, marking its first compulsory investigation into the case.
The search warrant identified Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), who was the party’s floor leader when martial law was declared on Dec. 3, 2024, as a suspect.
The team seized CCTV footage and documents from the National Assembly Secretariat to review the circumstances surrounding the vote that took place on the night of Dec. 3 to revoke martial law.
“The search is limited to the National Assembly Secretariat,” Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters Thursday.
Earlier this month, the team questioned National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik as a witness, along with lawmakers from both parties who opposed martial law at the time, including now Democratic Party (DP) but then-PPP Rep. Kim Sang-wook, PPP Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji and DP lawmakers Back Hye-ryun and Kim Sung-hoi. National Assembly Secretary General Kim Min-ki also testified as a witness.
Dispute over venue changes
At the center of the probe is whether Choo and other PPP leaders sought to block the parliamentary vote under orders from then-President Yoon Suk Yeol by repeatedly changing the location of the party caucus on the day martial law was declared. Choo shifted the caucus site three times — from the Assembly to PPP headquarters, back to the Assembly and again to party headquarters. Only 18 of the PPP’s 108 lawmakers took part in the vote.
“During a call with Speaker Woo, I asked him to lift entry restrictions since our lawmakers could not get into the Assembly,” Choo wrote Wednesday on social media, denying the allegations. “But the speaker refused, saying the ruling party should ask the police directly.
“If my intention was to keep lawmakers tied up at party headquarters and prevent them from voting, why would I ask the speaker to help them enter the Assembly?”
Counsel suspects coordination with top officials
Investigators suspect Choo may have discussed the vote with Hong Chul-ho, the presidential senior secretary for political affairs, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Yoon immediately after martial law was declared, based on records of his phone calls. Choo maintains he only expressed concern regarding the situation and did not discuss obstructing the vote.
The special counsel asked PPP lawmakers to cooperate with witness questioning, but the party refused, accusing the probe of political bias. Some PPP members argued that the investigation was excessive, citing both “political choices” and the “lockdown of the Assembly” as reasons for their absence during the vote.
However, following Thursday’s raid, some PPP lawmakers are considering cooperating with the investigation to present the party’s position. Choo is also expected to appear for questioning to defend himself.
Summons expected after PPP convention
The special counsel is reviewing CCTV footage, lawmakers’ whereabouts and group chat records to piece together the events. “If securing testimony proves difficult, we will focus on collecting as much objective material as possible,” an official said.
The team plans to step up its investigation after the PPP party convention scheduled for Friday, with a formal summons of Choo and other PPP figures expected soon.
“This is a sensitive period, and it seems difficult for some to appear due to party events,” a counsel spokesperson said. “But this does not mean the investigation will be dragged out indefinitely.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA UN-CHAE, KIM BO-REUM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)