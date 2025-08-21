 National Assembly Secretariat raided, CCTV footage seized in martial law investigation
National Assembly Secretariat raided, CCTV footage seized in martial law investigation

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 19:17
Conservative People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho exits PPP chief Han Dong-hoon's office at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, in December 2024. [NEWS1]

A special counsel investigating the alleged obstruction of a parliamentary vote to lift martial law raided the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, marking its first compulsory investigation into the case.
 
The search warrant identified Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), who was the party’s floor leader when martial law was declared on Dec. 3, 2024, as a suspect.

 

The team seized CCTV footage and documents from the National Assembly Secretariat to review the circumstances surrounding the vote that took place on the night of Dec. 3 to revoke martial law.
 
“The search is limited to the National Assembly Secretariat,” Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters Thursday.

 
Earlier this month, the team questioned National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik as a witness, along with lawmakers from both parties who opposed martial law at the time, including now Democratic Party (DP) but then-PPP Rep. Kim Sang-wook, PPP Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji and DP lawmakers Back Hye-ryun and Kim Sung-hoi. National Assembly Secretary General Kim Min-ki also testified as a witness.

 
Conservative People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, right, are seen at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, in December 2024. [NEWS1]

Dispute over venue changes
 
At the center of the probe is whether Choo and other PPP leaders sought to block the parliamentary vote under orders from then-President Yoon Suk Yeol by repeatedly changing the location of the party caucus on the day martial law was declared. Choo shifted the caucus site three times — from the Assembly to PPP headquarters, back to the Assembly and again to party headquarters. Only 18 of the PPP’s 108 lawmakers took part in the vote.

 
“During a call with Speaker Woo, I asked him to lift entry restrictions since our lawmakers could not get into the Assembly,” Choo wrote Wednesday on social media, denying the allegations. “But the speaker refused, saying the ruling party should ask the police directly.

 
“If my intention was to keep lawmakers tied up at party headquarters and prevent them from voting, why would I ask the speaker to help them enter the Assembly?”

 
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, center, raises his hands into the sky in prayer at a rally in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 1. PPP Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, left, holds up a placard that says ″Please Save Korea.″ [NEWS1]

Counsel suspects coordination with top officials
 
Investigators suspect Choo may have discussed the vote with Hong Chul-ho, the presidential senior secretary for political affairs, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Yoon immediately after martial law was declared, based on records of his phone calls. Choo maintains he only expressed concern regarding the situation and did not discuss obstructing the vote.

 
The special counsel asked PPP lawmakers to cooperate with witness questioning, but the party refused, accusing the probe of political bias. Some PPP members argued that the investigation was excessive, citing both “political choices” and the “lockdown of the Assembly” as reasons for their absence during the vote.

 
However, following Thursday’s raid, some PPP lawmakers are considering cooperating with the investigation to present the party’s position. Choo is also expected to appear for questioning to defend himself.

 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and conservative People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho enter the National Assembly building to declare Han's presidential candidacy on May 2 in western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Summons expected after PPP convention
 
The special counsel is reviewing CCTV footage, lawmakers’ whereabouts and group chat records to piece together the events. “If securing testimony proves difficult, we will focus on collecting as much objective material as possible,” an official said.

 
The team plans to step up its investigation after the PPP party convention scheduled for Friday, with a formal summons of Choo and other PPP figures expected soon.

 
“This is a sensitive period, and it seems difficult for some to appear due to party events,” a counsel spokesperson said. “But this does not mean the investigation will be dragged out indefinitely.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA UN-CHAE, KIM BO-REUM [[email protected]]
tags Choo Kyung-ho PPP DP Yoon Suk Yeol Martial law

