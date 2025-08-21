Court issues arrest warrant for delivery rider in Suwon bomb hoax
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 10:54
A court issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a delivery rider in their 20s accused of fabricating a bomb threat against a fast food restaurant in Suwon, Gyeonggi, police said.
Suwon Yeongtong Police Precinct said the warrant was issued on charges of obstructing official duties and business operations through deception.
“The suspect has no permanent residence and poses a flight risk,” the court said.
The rider allegedly posted a threat on social media at 1:09 p.m. Sunday, claiming they would plant a bomb at a fast food branch in Suwon because “the delivery was late and the staff were rude.” The rider then called emergency services, posing as a bystander.
The hoax triggered a major response. A police special operations team and emergency personnel evacuated hundreds of people from the nine-story building and shut down the scene for more than an hour and a half while searching for explosives.
Police said the rider, who began working earlier this year, acted out of spite after restaurant employees complained about slow service. Investigators are considering additional charges of making public threats.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
