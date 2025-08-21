Fire captain under investigation for hoarding 80 Psy concert tickets
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 12:50
A fire captain is under police investigation after allegedly receiving 80 tickets to a Psy concert from an event organizer, police said on Thursday.
The anticorruption and economic crime investigation unit of the Incheon Seobu Police Precinct confirmed that it is investigating a fire captain affiliated with the Seobu Fire Station in Incheon’s Seo District for allegedly violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
The captain is suspected of receiving 80 tickets for Psy’s "Summer Swag" concert held in June at the Asiad Stadium in Seo District, Incheon, from the concert's organizer.
The company reportedly said the tickets were provided to invite firefighters’ families, but the fire captain allegedly failed to report the offer to his superior, as required by internal protocol.
The Incheon Fire Headquarters became aware of the incident last month, relieved the fire captain from duty and filed a criminal complaint with the police.
“We are currently investigating after receiving a complaint and will look into the specific facts of the case,” said a police official.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)