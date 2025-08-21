Woman found stabbed to death in Yongin apartment, police launch manhunt
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 09:48 Updated: 21 Aug. 2025, 09:50
A woman in her 30s was found dead with a stab wound inside a studio apartment building in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation.
A resident discovered the body in the building’s underground parking lot at about 5:45 a.m. and called police.
Investigators reviewed security camera footage and identified a man who attacked the woman in the early morning before fleeing. Police named him a suspect and began tracking his whereabouts.
Forensic teams examined the scene while recovering the woman’s body. Authorities said they plan to seek murder charges if the man is arrested.
“We are keeping all possibilities open, including crimes involving personal relationships,” a police official said.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
