 Woman found stabbed to death in Yongin apartment, police launch manhunt
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman found stabbed to death in Yongin apartment, police launch manhunt

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 09:48 Updated: 21 Aug. 2025, 09:50
A police logo [YONHAP]

A police logo [YONHAP]

 
A woman in her 30s was found dead with a stab wound inside a studio apartment building in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation.
  
A resident discovered the body in the building’s underground parking lot at about 5:45 a.m. and called police.
 

Related Article

  
Investigators reviewed security camera footage and identified a man who attacked the woman in the early morning before fleeing. Police named him a suspect and began tracking his whereabouts. 
 
Forensic teams examined the scene while recovering the woman’s body. Authorities said they plan to seek murder charges if the man is arrested. 
 
“We are keeping all possibilities open, including crimes involving personal relationships,” a police official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Stabbing Yongin murder

More in Social Affairs

Court issues arrest warrant for delivery rider in Suwon bomb hoax

Pig farm owner in Yeongam sentenced for abusing migrant workers

Woman found stabbed to death in Yongin apartment, police launch manhunt

80% of older adults struggle with digital devices, gov't survey finds

Breaking down the case against former first lady Kim Keon Hee

Related Stories

Accused grocery store stabber apologizes to victims before detention hearing

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

'They were a quiet family': Man arrested for murder of parents, wife and children

Vietnamese national gets 10 years for stabbing compatriot co-worker

Yongin family murder sparks calls for tougher penalties on spouse, child killings
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)