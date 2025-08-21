 Caught in the shadow of Yoon Seok Yul
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 20:30
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

The People Power Party will elect its new leader at the party convention on Aug. 22, based on 80% of votes from party members and 20% from public opinion polls. However, if no candidate secures a majority, a runoff election will take place on Aug. 26 to determine the party leader.
The leadership race, rather than focusing on a forward-looking vision, has been overshadowed by the “Yoon Again” controversy, with candidates divided between pro-Yoon and anti-Yoon factions. On Aug. 20, Jeon Han-gil, a former Korean history lecturer, and conservative YouTuber Ko Sung-kook publicly endorsed Jang Dong-hyuk, a hard-line candidate who supports the “Yoon Again” stance. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
