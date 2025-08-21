Thursday's fortune: Manage responsibility but don't overextend yourself
Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat foods that are good for your health.
🔹 Seaweed, fish and kelp bring vitality.
🔹 The afternoon may be more favorable than the morning.
🔹 Stick to what’s tried-and-true over new things.
🔹 If attending a dinner gathering, skip the second round.
🔹 White-toned fashion may bring you luck.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Favor vegetables over meat today.
🔹 Eat well even if you lack appetite.
🔹 Stop counting your years — live fully.
🔹 Time is money — use it wisely.
🔹 Keep public and private matters separate.
🔹 Go with the prevailing flow.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Good news or celebrations may arrive at home.
🔹 Expect favorable results.
🔹 Save and gather resources diligently.
🔹 Remember: survival depends on teamwork.
🔹 Your authority or responsibilities may expand.
🔹 Unity is the key to success.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Live with optimism.
🔹 Today may feel routine.
🔹 Keep your good deeds discreet.
🔹 Unexpected tasks may arise.
🔹 Avoid envy — focus on yourself.
🔹 Get ahead by acting promptly.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 North
🔹 Familiar things bring comfort.
🔹 Create small activities to fill your time.
🔹 Overlook minor faults.
🔹 Know the difference between guidance and nagging.
🔹 Consider matters from the other person’s perspective.
🔹 Show support in your conversations.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Speaking rashly may backfire — choose silence.
🔹 Spend time alone for clarity.
🔹 Avoid blind trust or high expectations.
🔹 Plans may need adjustment.
🔹 Aim for balance — not too much, not too little.
🔹 Stay away from crowds and return home early.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Every day can be the best day.
🔹 Live with love, gratitude and hope.
🔹 A refreshing, uplifting day awaits.
🔹 Happiness may radiate through your life.
🔹 Speak your wishes — dreams can come true.
🔹 Fortune may be on your side.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay youthful and adapt to the times.
🔹 Keep things simple.
🔹 Worrying won’t solve problems.
🔹 Some issues take time to resolve.
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it.
🔹 White-toned clothing may be lucky.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 Your financial luck is on the rise.
🔹 Hard work will pay off.
🔹 You may receive a favorable proposal or opportunity.
🔹 Expect new developments or good news.
🔹 Spend time with friends.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Many things may appeal to you today.
🔹 Take pride in your life’s journey.
🔹 Success is more likely than failure.
🔹 Wealth opportunities may arise — consider investments.
🔹 Extra income or pleasant spending is possible.
🔹 You may have reasons to spend money.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is just a number.
🔹 Love can bloom at any stage in life.
🔹 Don’t delay tasks — act now.
🔹 A heavy workload may come your way; avoid overwork.
🔹 Avoid drinking too much and never drink and drive.
🔹 Passion is a gift of youth.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West
🔹 Family comes first.
🔹 Relationships thrive on mutual care.
🔹 Giving and receiving affection will be balanced.
🔹 Harmony comes from listening to your partner.
🔹 Hearts and conversations align.
🔹 Recharge your “love battery” with close ones.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
