Giants' Lee Jung-hoo belts second career leadoff home run

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has achieved a new season high with a nine-game hitting streak.Lee batted 1-for-4 in the Giants' 8-1 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday.Batting sixth, Lee got his lone hit of the game in the top of the second inning with a single off starter J.P. Sears.Lee struck out twice in his next two trips to the plate and then lined out to second in the ninth inning.The Korean center fielder is batting .262 for the season and .344 for the month of August. He has hit safely in 17 of the 18 games played so far this month.If Lee keeps it up, he will end August with his highest batting average for any month in his two-year big league career. He batted .324 in April this year.Also in the majors Wednesday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays was scratched from the starting lineup against the New York Yankees due to lower back tightness.Kim spent time on the 10-day injured list from late July to early August with a low back strain. He only made his season debut on July 4 after recovering from shoulder surgery he had in October of last year. Soon after his first game, Kim missed three games due to a calf injury.The shortstop is batting .214 with two homers, five RBIs and six steals in 24 games this season.