 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Gangwon FC play to a 1-1 draw in Korea Cup semifinal match.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Gangwon FC play to a 1-1 draw in Korea Cup semifinal match.

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 17:58
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, in green, celebrate during the first leg of the Korea Cup semifinal against Gangwon FC at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, in green, celebrate during the first leg of the Korea Cup semifinal against Gangwon FC at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors were held to a 1-1 draw by Gangwon FC to begin the semifinals of the top national football tournament on Wednesday, as they begin their quest for a domestic double.
  
Defender Kim Young-bin put Jeonbuk up 1-0 three minutes into the second half, before Gangwon midfielder Goo Bon-cheol leveled the score 14 minutes later in the first leg of the Korea Cup semifinals at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul. 
 

The return leg between the two K League 1 clubs is 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Gangneung High1 Arena in Gangneung, some 170 kilometers east of the capital.
  
Jeonbuk has a comfortable, 17-point lead atop the K League 1 tables with 60 points with a dozen matches left, poised for their league-record 10th title. They are now a win away from reaching the Korea Cup final.
  
With Wednesday's draw, Jeonbuk extended its undefeated streak to 26 matches in all competitions. Their last defeat came against Gangwon FC in a K League 1 match on March 9.
 
Scheduled to play league matches on the weekend, both clubs kept many regulars on the bench at the start, and reserves drew into the starting XI.
  
Gangwon's backups outplayed their Jeonbuk counterparts for most of the first half. For Jeonbuk, Lee Seung-woo had a goal called back over a handball violation.
  
Three minutes after the restart, Kim headed home a pass from Park Jin-seob for the 1-0 Jeonbuk lead. But then Goo converted a quick pass from Kim Sin-jin in the 62nd minute to pull Gangwon even.
  
Jeonbuk brought some regulars off the bench later on, including Andrea Compagno, but Gangwon keeper Lee Gwang-yeon stood tall in his net.
  
During stoppage time, Gangwon's Lee Gi-hyuk had a left-footed attempt go off the fingertips of goalkeeper Kim Jeong-hoon before striking the crossbar.
 
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, in green, and Gangwon FC, in white, react after their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Korea Cup semifinal at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, in green, and Gangwon FC, in white, react after their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Korea Cup semifinal at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

 
In the other semifinal match on Wednesday, Gwangju FC of the K League 1 defeated Bucheon FC 1995 of the K League 2 by 2-0 at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju.
  
Jung Ji-hun headed in Gwangju's first goal in the 23rd minute, and then Reis scored a penalty during first-half stoppage time after Bucheon defender Park Hyung-jin was called for a handball.
  
Their second leg is also 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, with Bucheon Stadium in Bucheon, some 25 kilometers west of Seoul, as the venue.
 
Of the four semifinalists, only Jeonbuk have even played in a Korea Cup final. They have won five Korea Cup titles, one behind Pohang Steelers for most in tournament history.

Yonhap
