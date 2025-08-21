 Korean arrested in Japan for allegedly filming bootleg copy of animated film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 21 Aug. 2025, 19:57
The English poster for ″Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc″ as uploaded to the Demon Slayer series' official U.S. X account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Japanese police arrested a Korean man who allegedly filmed "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc" for a bootleg recording at a movie theater in Tokyo, the Kyodo News reported Thursday.
 
The suspect, a student surnamed Sim residing in Tokyo, is accused of filming the animated movie with his smartphone on July 18, the film’s opening day, according to Japanese police. His actions violated copyright law, police said.
 

Sim has denied the allegations, according to Kyodo News.
 
Police arrested Sim on July 30 on suspicion of theft and fraud after he allegedly used another person’s credit card to purchase around 200 anime Blu-ray discs.
 
Investigators found a 2-hour-35-minute video believed to be a bootleg recording of the film on a smartphone taken from Sim, prompting police to issue another arrest warrant on Wednesday, the Kyodo News reported.
 
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc" is the latest film adaptation of the "Demon Slayer" manga series. The animated movie is set to release in theaters in Korea on Friday.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
