 Trade minister meets USTR Greer for final agenda coordination ahead of Lee-Trump summit
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 08:04 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 13:12
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speaks at a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economy professionals meeting at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 18. [NEWS1]

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer in Washington on Thursday, a source said, as Seoul officials are making last-minute agenda coordination efforts days ahead of the upcoming summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
Yeo arrived in Washington on Wednesday, less than a month after his last trip to the U.S. capital. Lee and Trump are set to hold their first in-person summit at the White House on Monday since Lee took office in June.
 

The two sides appeared to have fine-tuned the details of the trade and investment agenda for the summit.
 
Late last month, Seoul and Washington reached a framework trade agreement that needed to be fleshed out through further bilateral trade consultations.
 
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan is also set to arrive in Washington on Friday. Kim plans to meet with top officials of the Trump administration, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
 
Yeo and Kim are part of an advance team tasked with on-the-ground preparations ahead of Monday's summit.
 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is also set to arrive in Washington this week on an earlier-than-expected trip, which has raised speculation that there could be some issues requiring the top diplomat's engagement.

Yonhap
