 Hyundai, Kia partner with Korean battery makers to boost EV safety
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai, Kia partner with Korean battery makers to boost EV safety

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 14:42
This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the group's headquarters in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the group's headquarters in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Motor and Kia have partnered with Korea's leading battery producers — LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On — to advance electric vehicle (EV) safety technologies, the companies said Friday.
 
At Hyundai and Kia's Namyang research and development (R&D) center in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, the companies unveiled the results of a yearlong collaboration with the battery makers on EV battery safety and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their cooperation going forward.
 

Related Article

 
The ceremony was attended by Hyundai-Kia R&D chief Yang Hee-won, LG Energy Solution chief executive officer (CEO) Kim Dong-myung, Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho and SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee, as well as officials from the transport and industry ministries.
 
The joint efforts began last August when Hyundai-Kia proposed setting up a task force on battery safety in the wake of a then-public EV battery safety scare prompted by a massive fire incident.
 
Friday's MOU calls for the companies to continue joint research, share patent rights and develop new safety technologies to set industrywide safety benchmarks.
 
The companies have identified five priority projects covering safety-related patents, digital battery passports, design quality, manufacturing quality and firefighting technology.
 
"This collaboration was possible thanks to the determination of our leadership, the dedication of our researchers and support from government ministries," said Yang. "We will continue to work closely with battery makers to deliver safer and more reliable EVs."
 
LG Energy Solution's Kim said, "With the government and industry working as one team, LG Energy Solution will keep pushing to secure Korea's future competitiveness."
 
Choi of Samsung SDI called the initiative "a breakthrough that redefines industry safety standards and technological direction," pledging further work on sustainable battery technologies.
 
"This collaboration will take battery safety quality to the next level," SK On's Lee added.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Hyundai Motor Kia battery EV LG Energy Solution Samsung SDI SK On

More in Industry

Number of Starbucks outlets set to exceed 2,100 in Korea this year

Bill Gates explores business ties with SK, Samsung and HD Hyundai

TikTok launches #Karma campaign to celebrate Stray Kids’ release of fourth full-length album

Four top conglomerate heads to attend Korea-U.S. summit

Nvidia CEO in Taipei to visit TSMC, says in talks with U.S. over new China chip

Related Stories

LG, Samsung, SK show off cheaper and denser batteries at InterBattery 2025

Major battery makers see steady drop in plant operation rates amid EV market slump

Korea to commit $15 billion to EV battery making

Chinese battery maker CATL’s new 'salt battery' puts Korean manufacturers on alert

CATL's cheap, fast-charging EV battery threatens Korean rivals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)