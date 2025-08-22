Number of Starbucks outlets set to exceed 2,100 in Korea this year

Starbucks Korea said Friday its total number of outlets is "on track" to top 2,100 by year-end, underscoring the U.S. coffee chain's continued growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy.The Seattle-based coffee giant opened its first store near Ewha Womans University in Seoul in 1999 through a partnership with local retailer Shinsegae Group.As of end-June, Starbucks operated 2,050 outlets in Korea, the third most after the United States with 18,734 stores and China with 7,828 stores, a company spokesperson said. Japan had 2,040 outlets."We will open new outlets, including Special Store locations, as planned to attract local consumers and continue to grow," a company official said by phone.Special Store locations include specialized sites with scenic views; repurposed venues, such as shuttered factories and theaters; and outlets linked to traditional markets and other local communities.In January, the company said it would add at least 100 outlets this year after opening its 2,003rd store in Korea.In the January-June period, Starbucks Korea posted an operating profit of 75.4 billion won ($54 million), down 4 percent from 75.8 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 1.56 trillion won from 1.49 trillion won.The company has also stepped up its marketing efforts. In early 2023, it began replacing the name-calling pickup system at some outlets with vibrating pagers to notify customers when orders are ready. Since April 2024, Starbucks drinks have also been available through the delivery app Baedal Minjok, or Baemin.Shinsegae's discount store chain Emart holds a 67.5 percent stake in Starbucks Korea, with the Government of Singapore Investment owning the remaining 32.5 percent.Yonhap